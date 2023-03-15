Tickets are still available for the Dauphin Junior High and Enterprise High School Drama Clubs’ performance of “Willy Wonka Jr.” that began Thursday continues through Saturday.

Tickets to the production held at the EHS Performing Arts Center are available online at Go Fan and are $10 a ticket.

The performances are from 7 until 9 p.m. each night. There is also a performance on Saturday afternoon from 2 until 4 p.m. The Drama Club will also perform for Enterprise City Schools Friday morning from 9 until 11.

EHS Theatre Director Veronica Stephenson is joined by DJHS Dram Club Sponsors Michelle Barber, Michaela Cadden and Patsy Holland in hosting the production of Ronald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr., which is based on Dahl’s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

“We’ve involved Dauphin students with spring shows since 2019 with the production of The Lion King, Jr.,” said Stephenson. “It’s a great way for my high school students to get experience with directing and producing. Last year they were in the high school production of Seussical.”

The cast includes Jack Robinette as Willy Wonka, D.J. Phillips as Charlie Bucket, Isaiah Banister as Grandpa Joe, Danika Carlos as Grandma Georgina, Jaylen Burnice as Grandpa George, Christopher Webb as Mr. Bucket, Jasmyn McCaffrey as Mrs. Bucket, Jana Gordon as Matilda, Lorelai Bishop as James, Na’Kaily Bass as Phineous Trout, Ava Ruhle as Mrs. Gloop, Nehemiah Rodriquez as Veruca Salt, Jaylen Burnice as Mr. Salt, Emma Ma as Violet Beauregarde, Sophia Southall as Mrs. Beauregarde, Reese Godwin as Ms. Teavee, and Brewer Box as Mike Teavee.

Playing Oompa-Loompas are Madilyn Aguilera, Lorelai Bishop, Avery Christianson, Jana Gordan, Ava Jordan, Abbygail Royal, Rebekah Sims, Mikki Steddum, Addison Vaughn and Yashira Walker.

Lorelai Bishop and Jana Gordon are the Candy Man Kids.

The off stage student crew includes Stage Manager/Assistant Director and Lighting Designer Sydney Stephenson and Music Directors Faith Alexander, Sadie Hawkins, and Maddie West. The Choreographer is Dominick Copes.

Assistant Stage Manager/Lights is Kylie Momeny, Ben Smith is Sound person and Kayla Bostic is Music.

Makeup Design—Maddie West and the Oompa Loompa Crew is comprised of Faith Alexander, Sadie Hawkins, Sa Ni Mullins, and Maddie West.

Student photographer is Emory Betz.