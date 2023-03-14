It is time to hop to it because the annual Easter Hat contest, part of “Spring Festival at the Monument” March 25, is quickly approaching.

“Now is the time to bust out those Easter bonnets and get creative. The bar was set really high last year,” Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery said. “We saw some amazing hats, like one decorated with jellybeans and another with an entire floral wreath. This is an event that appeals to all ages, and we are expecting even bigger and better entries this year.”

The annual “Spring Festival at the Monument” is Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in downtown Enterprise. This unique event is fun for all ages and boasts local shopping, food trucks, seasonally themed activities, music and more, Montgomery said.

The Easter Hat parade starts at 11 a.m., with the Easter Hat contest starting at 11:30 a.m. More than 100 vendors are expected to line Main Street. Festival goers will be able to enjoy photos with the Peep bunny mascot, a Kid Zone, children’s activities and food trucks.

“This event is the kickoff to our signature events in downtown Enterprise for 2023. We are thrilled that we have more and more vendors that want to participate in our events.”

“It’s not just Enterprise residents that attend. We have people that come from out of town, and we can tell excitement is building for this event. It’s wonderful to have that kind of support from our community,” Montgomery said.

Spring Festival at the Monument is sponsored by Southeastern ENT, Wiregrass Home Team, Parker Loan Team, Homestar, and All In Credit Union.