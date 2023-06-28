Tractor Supply has announced the completion of a remodel of the entire store at the Enterprise location that will transform the shopping experience for local customers. The store is now home to a new, extensive Garden Center loaded with plants, lawn and garden essentials for everyone from first-time gardeners to experienced vegetable growers.

The enhanced store features an improved layout for convenient and accessible shopping as well as a new Customer Service Hub with upgraded digital tools to help customers find what they need. Additionally, customers can now shop from an expanded assortment of apparel, tools, hardware, pet food, animal feed and more.

The Garden Center offers an expansive new assortment of lawn and garden products, including annuals, perennials, shrubs, decorative accent plants, fruit trees, herbs and vegetables. Customers will also find top-tier items from national brands such as Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Bonnie Vegetables, as well as new options for professional landscapers.

“At Tractor Supply, we constantly work to improve the customer experience, from product offerings to in-store features. These exciting upgrades have completely transformed our store, making it an even better option for customers shopping for Life Out Here,” said Tyler Massey, manager of the Enterprise Tractor Supply store. “We are excited for customers to visit our new space, especially the Garden Center that offers more products than ever before. Whether you’re a first time-gardener or a professional, the Garden Center has all your gardening and landscaping needs. We know customers will love these upgrades as much as we do, and we hope to share them with both familiar and new faces from the Enterprise community.”

Additional improvements to the Enterprise location include a new Tractor Supply Pet Wash for owners and their friendly, four-legged family members. Customers can now pamper their pets with a bath in an easy and convenient washing station loaded with professional-grade equipment and high-quality products. Pet owners will have access to elevated wash bays, grooming tables, specialty shampoos, use of brushes, combs and towels as well as a waterproof apron and professional dryer. Tractor Supply also carries an assortment of pet accessories for customers to shop for after the bath, including toys, beds, collars, leashes and more.

With these enhancements, the Enterprise Tractor Supply continues to serve the needs of homeowners, livestock and pet owners, gardeners, hobby farmers, ranchers, tradesmen and others. Tractor Supply customers can shop from a wide range of products including workwear and boots, equine and pet supplies, zero turns and riding mowers, pet food, lawn and garden supplies, power tools, fencing, welding and more.

The Enterprise Tractor Supply store and its new Garden Center at 1305 Boll Weevil Circle keep regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With 50,000 Team Members, the company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve.