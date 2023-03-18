Troy University’s John M. Long School of Music invites high school students interested in pursuing a career in music or music education to attend “Music Education Major for a Day” on March 24.

This event allows attendees to experience what it’s like to be a college music major while still in high school and is open to vocalists and instrumentalists interested in music. Participating students and their parents will sit in on musical ensemble rehearsals, attend clinics on preparing for an audition and receive a campus tour. Faculty members will also be available to answer questions and meet students.

Susan Smith, assistant professor of music education, said the process can be intimidating when students and their families don’t know what to expect, so the event is designed to provide guidance and reassurance.

“We wanted to have an opportunity for students and parents to learn a little bit more about the program from the inside,” she said. “Now more than ever, we have more jobs than we have teachers, so we’re doing all that we can to encourage students and parents, too, to consider a career in music education. We think that Troy University is the place for music education, and we are working hard to get that word out.”

After rehearsals and clinics are finished, everyone will rejoin for a session on how to have a successful first year of college.

“We know that a lot of the time, as soon as students get to college, they’re looking for the opportunity to be responsible for themselves. And then all of a sudden, it’s pretty intimidating to be responsible for themselves,” Smith said. “Whenever I talk to honor bands, I encourage them all, no matter their major, to stay in band and choir because they know how to band and choir—they don’t know how to college yet.

“If we can help them in the first semester be successful with what to do and how to find help if they need it, then we’re more likely to keep them in our programs and in our university.”

The event begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Registration can be found online.

In addition to “Music Education Major for a Day,” Smith encourages participants and others who may be interested to attend Clarinet Day and Trojan Day, both on March 25.