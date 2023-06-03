Troy University announces the students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List.

The spring semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 4 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City, and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who made the list include:

Mikala Adams of Enterprise;

Jackson Biddle of Enterprise;

Jaden Boland of New Brockton;

Raegan Bragg of Elba;

Joseph Chalker of Enterprise;

Kearston Clancy of Enterprise;

Samantha Cox of Enterprise;

Gabriela Crayton of Opp;

Miranda DeLeon of Enterprise;

Emily Dellavecchia of Enterprise;

Zachary Estes of Daleville;

Kathryn Free of Kinston;

Lauren Griffin of Enterprise;

Tiffany Griffis of Enterprise;

Brianna Harris of Enterprise;

Destiny Hataway of Elba;

Danielle Holley of Enterprise;

Richard Howell of Enterprise;

Madisen James of Enterprise;

Vanesa Jimenez of Elba;

Kylie Jones of Daleville;

Tony Labib of Enterprise;

Madison Lascano of Enterprise;

Mone’ Lewis of Daleville;

Lori Mayo of Enterprise;

Skyler Nalley of Elba;

Michael O’Neill of New Brockton;

Lilly Payne of Enterprise;

Rebecca Senn of Kinston;

Parker Sessions of Enterprise;

Jayleana Teele of New Brockton;

Anice Thompson of Jack;

Erica Torres of Chancellor;

Jayden Trimm of Enterprise;

Madelyn Ubalde of Enterprise;

Michael Wambles of Jack;

Madilyn Webb of Enterprise;

Karley Wilson of Opp;

Brittany Wyatt of Enterprise;

Amanda Combs of Enterprise;

Ashley Adams of Enterprise;

Logan Fulford of Coffee Springs;

Nicole Prater of Enterprise;

Mason Pridgen of Opp;

Sarah Dana of Enterprise;

Christopher Lavoy of Enterprise;

Makayla Thomas of Enterprise;

Tawanda Caston of Enterprise;

Charles Meadows of Enterprise;

Abel Mirabal of Enterprise;

Holly Nordberg of Enterprise;

Meg Stroh of Brundidge;

Noreen Van Loan of Enterprise;

Annabelle Warner of Enterprise;

Shirley Brunson of Enterprise;

Maggie Bryan of Enterprise;

Kacy Hussey of Elba;

Rebekah Phillips of Jack;

Courtney Solie of Enterprise;

Emma Hermsmeier of Enterprise; and

Steven Steiner of Enterprise.

