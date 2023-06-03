Troy University announces the students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List.
The spring semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 4 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City, and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the list include:
Mikala Adams of Enterprise;
Jackson Biddle of Enterprise;
Jaden Boland of New Brockton;
Raegan Bragg of Elba;
People are also reading…
Joseph Chalker of Enterprise;
Kearston Clancy of Enterprise;
Samantha Cox of Enterprise;
Gabriela Crayton of Opp;
Miranda DeLeon of Enterprise;
Emily Dellavecchia of Enterprise;
Zachary Estes of Daleville;
Kathryn Free of Kinston;
Lauren Griffin of Enterprise;
Tiffany Griffis of Enterprise;
Brianna Harris of Enterprise;
Destiny Hataway of Elba;
Danielle Holley of Enterprise;
Richard Howell of Enterprise;
Madisen James of Enterprise;
Vanesa Jimenez of Elba;
Kylie Jones of Daleville;
Tony Labib of Enterprise;
Madison Lascano of Enterprise;
Mone’ Lewis of Daleville;
Lori Mayo of Enterprise;
Skyler Nalley of Elba;
Michael O’Neill of New Brockton;
Lilly Payne of Enterprise;
Rebecca Senn of Kinston;
Parker Sessions of Enterprise;
Jayleana Teele of New Brockton;
Anice Thompson of Jack;
Erica Torres of Chancellor;
Jayden Trimm of Enterprise;
Madelyn Ubalde of Enterprise;
Michael Wambles of Jack;
Madilyn Webb of Enterprise;
Karley Wilson of Opp;
Brittany Wyatt of Enterprise;
Amanda Combs of Enterprise;
Ashley Adams of Enterprise;
Logan Fulford of Coffee Springs;
Nicole Prater of Enterprise;
Mason Pridgen of Opp;
Sarah Dana of Enterprise;
Christopher Lavoy of Enterprise;
Makayla Thomas of Enterprise;
Tawanda Caston of Enterprise;
Charles Meadows of Enterprise;
Abel Mirabal of Enterprise;
Holly Nordberg of Enterprise;
Meg Stroh of Brundidge;
Noreen Van Loan of Enterprise;
Annabelle Warner of Enterprise;
Shirley Brunson of Enterprise;
Maggie Bryan of Enterprise;
Kacy Hussey of Elba;
Rebekah Phillips of Jack;
Courtney Solie of Enterprise;
Emma Hermsmeier of Enterprise; and
Steven Steiner of Enterprise.
Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose Troy for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Alabama, campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery, and Phenix City, as well as at locations around the world and online.