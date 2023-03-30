Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for Term 3 of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. Term 3 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with students outside of Alabama and online.

Local students named to the list include:

Emmalee Carroll of Daleville;

Victoria Cote of Enterprise;

Travis Ellis of Enterprise;

Amadeua Thompson of Enterprise;

Lee Thorbjornsen of Enterprise;

Madison Gilbert of Enterprise; and,

Amanda Robbins of Kinston.

