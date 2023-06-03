Troy is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost’s List for the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2022-2023 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. The Spring Semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 4 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the list include:
Brittany Dawkins of Enterprise;
Allyssa Pariona of Enterprise,
Luis Calixtro-Olea of Enterprise;
Makala Cox of Enterprise;
Madeline Driggers of Brantley;
People are also reading…
Bayleigh Edberg of Enterprise;
Elizabeth Flieg of Enterprise;
John Hood of Enterprise;
Conner Howell of Enterprise;
Ryan Hussey of Enterprise;
Bailey Jackson of Enterprise;
Jaren Jones of Enterprise;
Andie Kalagian of Enterprise;
MacKenzie Leger of Enterprise;
Krystal Lynch of Enterprise;
Amber Markley of Coffee Springs;
Nautica Morgan of Jack;
Jung Hoon Park of Enterprise;
Gabriela Perez of Enterprise;
Fred Polidore of Enterprise;
Jacob Trimm of Enterprise;
Michael Vollmer of Enterprise;
Seth Whitaker of New Brockton;
Gabriel Williams of Enterprise;
Taliesen Audiss-Adams of Enterprise;
Kevin Coleman of Enterprise;
Curtis Dillingham of Enterprise;
Paris Hanks of Enterprise;
Matthew Lavoy of Enterprise;
Kymbria Bimbo of Elba;
Ashlyn Purvis of Enterprise;
Jared Wesolek of Enterprise;
Kelsey Ray of Enterprise;
Hannah Heitzman of Enterprise;
Emma Nolder of Enterprise;
Ashlyn Bradham of Enteprise; and,
Esteban Garcia of New Brockton.
Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose Troy for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, as well as at locations around the world and online.