Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost’s List for Term 3 of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. Term 3 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with students outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who made the list include:

Carrie Bishop of Enterprise;

Tina Clay of Enterprise;

Jessica Lambert of Elba;

Marion Currie of Enterprise;

Stephanie Martell of Enterprise;

Ramzi Hazim of Enterprise;

Lynette Castillo of Enterprise; and,

Ryan Miller of Opp.

