Dylan Trull, son of Jason and Jenny Trull of Enterprise, made his first-ever hold-in-one at the Enterprise Country Club May 9.

The 15-year-old Enterprise High School freshman is on the Enterprise High School Junior Varsity Golf Team.

The shot was on hole No. 5, a par three, 145-yard hole and Trull used a lob wedge.

There were three witnesses from the EHS Junior Varsity team.