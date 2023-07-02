U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) traveled throughout the state of Alabama with stops in Dothan, Pelham, and Orange Beach last week.

Tuberville also visited Fort Novosel, where he took an aerial tour and met with brave men and woman upholding Alabama’s long tradition of military excellence.

In Dothan, Tuberville met with local mayors and leaders at the Dothan Chamber of Commerce. During the visit, the leaders discussed ways to stimulate growth and development throughout the Wiregrass region.

On Tuesday in Pelham, Tuberville shared an update with over 500 business and community leaders from Central Alabama at the “Washington Update Luncheon” co-hosted by the Shelby County/Hoover Area Chambers of Commerce. Tuberville spoke regarding his work in Washington D.C. including his efforts to stop taxpayer-funded abortions, secure major wins for Alabama in next year’s defense bill, combat the growing threat of China in the U.S. financial system, provide care to Alabama’s 400,000 veterans, and ensure the voices of Alabama’s farmers are heard in the 2023 Farm Bill.

On Wednesday, in Orange Beach, Tuberville met with local mayors and leaders to provide an update on his efforts in Washington and discuss innovative ways to grow and develop Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

Tuberville represents Alabama in the United States Senate and is a member of the Senate Armed Services, Agriculture, Veterans’ Affairs, and HELP Committees.