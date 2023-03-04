The Enterprise City Council meeting set for Tuesday will be held at the Enterprise Civic Center instead of the regular location in the Enterprise City Hall.

A work session begins at 4 p.m. and the voting meeting begins at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.

The Enterprise City Council meetings are streamed live on the city’s website and are also available for viewing after the meeting. The city council agendas and packets are available for view at the city’s website under the “government” tab.

Also at the Enterprise Civic Center Tuesday is a Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Planning Commission Public Involvement Meeting from 5 until 7 p.m. to review the feasibility study for improving State Highway 167 from the Florida state line to the intersection of Highway 167/State Road-12 (US Highway 84) in Enterprise and State Road 52 from the existing four-lane section in Geneva to State Road 167. The public will be able to review maps and ask questions. There will be no formal presentation.