For the fifth year in a row, the Republican Women of Coffee County has awarded two $750 scholarships to Alabama Aviation College students to help cover the costs of their certification testing. Student loans and Pell grants cover tuition, but not the testing fees, which can run over $700.

Some students graduate, but then do not have the money to pay the certification testing fees. That is why RWCC decided to establish these scholarships.

The Aviation College faculty determines who receives the scholarships, based on GPA, attendance, comprehensive exam scores, credit hours, and instructor input. This year’s winners are Iyanna McClain and Suzie Strickland.

The winners were announced at the Aviation College’s April 18 honors ceremony. Both women are in their last semester of the Aviation Maintenance Technology Program.

For more information on RWCC, contact President Robin Foy at (334) 389-4410.