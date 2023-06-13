Two Enterprise veterans were honored for their military service during the Military Appreciation Day downtown Saturday.

State Sen. Josh Carnley presented awards to Leamon Lee and Willie Gonzalez recognizing them for being the oldest veteran present and the veteran with the most years of service, respectively.

Lee, almost 90 years old, served in the Navy during the Korean War. Gonzales served 38 years in the military. Both were presented framed flags.

“Today we are here to celebrate you,” Carnley told the crowd attending the annual event on East College Street downtown included a patriotic parade, best dressed contest, awards, static displays, shopping specials, and live music.

“We’re blessed to live in a city and county that takes great pride in our military traditions and history,” Carnley said. “Many of you are members of this community because of your association with the military and this community is a better place because you put down your roots here and became a part of this.

“I want to recognize the men and women who serve but I also want to recognize the families the spouses and the children that are left at home waiting for their loved ones to return,” he added.