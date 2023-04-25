Three weeks ago, two Wiregrass men headed to Nepal on a special expedition.

Leaving on March 28, Enterprise High School engineering teacher Nick Ciuzio of Enterprise and retired Army officer James Bullinger of Level Plains had a multi-day trip to the other side of the planet on an adventure of a lifetime.

Ciuzio is on a quest, along with a mutual friend Jay Beaudoin of Colorado, to scale Mount Everest, the highest mountain in Asia at 29,029 feet.

For nearly two weeks, the men traveled by foot on the 40-mile trek up the Khumbu Valley toward the Everest Base Camp at the base of the Khumbu Ice Falls.

Ciuzio, 63, and Bullinger, 65, along with Beaudoin and the rest of their Climb The Seven Summits (CTSS) team, stopped at the base of the Lobuche East, a 20,075-foot peak on the way to Everest.

On April 12 around 2:30 a.m. in 15 degree Fahrenheit temperatures, the CTSS team of about 15 climbers and guides began their ascent from a high camp at 17,750 feet.

All team members successful reached the summit by 9:20 am after a very hard climb up rock, snow, and ice using fixed rope routes without oxygen.

Bullinger thinks that he may be the oldest Alabamian to have successfully summited Lobuche East at 65.8 years of age.

By climbing Lobuche East, it saves Everest climbers one rotation up and down through the potentially hazardous Khumbu Ice Falls.

After accompanying Ciuzio up to the Everest Base Camp, Bullinger departed on April 15 and spent three days hiking back down the Khumbu Valley to the village of Lukla for a flight back to Kathmandu. He was in the capitol city until his return flight to Qatar and then onward to Atlanta on April 22.

Ciuzio and his partner Beaudoin are continuing their acclimation climbs and training with the rest of their team. They made their first climb through the Khumbu Ice Falls on April 20 in preparation for their summit bid on Everest later in early May.

This year is the 70th anniversary of the first successful summit of Everest by Sherpa Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953.