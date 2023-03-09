The House of Ruth in Dothan, which provides safe shelter for victims of abuse and sexual assault, served 262 women and children in 2022 alone, Angela Underwood, director of the House of Ruth, told members of the Enterprise Lions Club recently.

The House of Ruth operates a 28-bed facility, has a 24-hour crisis line, and depends solely on donations, United Way funds, and grants for financial support.

Underwood reported that of those 262 individuals who sought refuge in 2022, 112 were children, and 35 were returning victims of abuse. She said the organization is sheltering more children now than ever before. With a background in juvenile justice, having worked with that system for 29 years, Underwood has considerable experience dealing with children who come from chaotic and dysfunctional homes. Currently, she said, they are housing more than a dozen children, and the oldest is only six years old.

The House of Ruth serves nine counties in south Alabama - Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties - with a staff of 17 people. This staff includes victim advocates - one for each outlying judicial circuit; legal advocates (licensed attorneys to represent agency clients); team coordinators, a secretary, a director, and other professionals to assist the clients in getting the legal and financial help they need to move on with their lives.

Founded in October 1982, the House of Ruth opened in a rented house in Dothan, “to provide safe temporary shelter for battered women and their children who had left their own homes to escape being hit and hurt.” Later the agency was able to purchase a larger home. Underwood declared that she would like to be able to acquire an office space outside of the home to enable her staff to work independently of the day-to-day operations of the home. She reported that when demand surpasses the space available, they make arrangements for the victims to be housed in another safe place.

Victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault usually arrive at the home with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Within the first 24 hours, the staff conducts an assessment to determine what the recent arrivals need – what kind of financial and legal assistance will be required. Underwood stated that they start with a 30-day plan to get the victims back on their feet – arranging childcare, job interviews, housing, gas cards and other financial assistance. Some victims may stay longer than 30 days, and some return to the home after first returning to their abusive partner. Court visits are scheduled, and victim advocates accompany the clients to their hearings.

Unfortunately, many victims return to the abusive situations they escaped from, citing that the partner is really a good person, he needs to see the children, he was just drinking too much. Underwood knows from experience that these situations will not turn out well for the victim and the children. Asked if she ever sees male victims of domestic abuse, Underwood replied that they do, and that these victims are housed separately from the women at the home.

The House of Ruth has victim advocates on stand-by to drive to any of the nine counties to pick up victims of abuse. They may be called to local police stations, sheriff’s departments, or hospitals to pick up victims who have asked for help. The location of the safe house is not made public to protect the residents there. However, with the technology available in today’s cell phones, abusive partners can often track their victims to the location. Fortunately, Underwood stated, the police are notified immediately and respond immediately.

If you know of someone who might be a victim of abuse, urge her to seek help for her own safety and that of her children, if there are any. The House of Ruth maintains a 24-hour crisis hotline at (334) 793-2232. The services provided by the House of Ruth are provided at no cost to the clients.

The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at the Enterprise Farmers’ Market. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., followed by a brief business meeting and a guest speaker. Guests are welcome to attend.