Meet Uranus, the SOS Shelter Pet of the Week. He is a two-year-old boy pulled from one of our favorite pounds. People ask us all the time, “How do you keep up with everyone’s name?”

Here’s our secret: animals who come into SOS Animal Shelter usually come with no name, or just a number, depending on where they come from. When we pull from pounds, they are like potato chips; you can’t just have one. We make a plan with a set number (that we exceed every time) and then we go “shopping.”

When an animal comes to us we begin the intake process—vaccines, flea meds, wormer, and anything else we notice the animal may need. Then the big question, what to name all these new furry friends? We usually stick within a group name. Pluto, Jupiter, Uranus and so forth. If you study our page closely you will notice the groups who have come in together.

Uranus came in with several other cats. Occasionally we will have the one “outsider” who is having a difficult time fitting in. Most of the time it will take a few days until they find their place in the cat rooms. Uranus has tried for about three weeks and has failed miserably. From our observation, we don’t believe Uranus is being a bully, he’s just trying too hard. In his defense there are three female “Karens” that Uranus was trying to win over, and they were not having it. We have split the three Karens up and there is peace once again in our cattery.

Uranus deserves to have friends that enjoy his company. He does great with our younger cats and several other females who are not so “catty.” If you are looking for a sweet boy, stop in to SOS and meet Uranus before he loses anymore of his golden locks.

SOS always appreciates donations. These are some of the things we always need. Purina Cat Naturals dry food (olive green bag), Kitten Chow dry food, Bleach (any brand), Pine Pellets Horse bedding (used for cat litter), Purina One dog food, laundry detergent (any brand). Please check out our wish lists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. We also welcome volunteers at the shelter, and at our monthly dog washes through the summer.