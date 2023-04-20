USAACE

On the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Army Aviation branch, the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence named its headquarters building McNair Hall in honor of the late Maj. Gen. Carl. H. McNair Jr. during a building memorialization ceremony at Fort Novosel April 12.

McNair, the founder of the Aviation branch, served as the commandant of the Aviation School at then-Fort Rucker from 1980-1983.

Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, USAACE and Fort Novosel commander, thanked the McNair family members, former branch leaders, and the community for attending the ceremony.

“Over the last 40 years Army aviation has continually adapted and changed to honor the sacred trust with the soldier on the ground,” McCurry said. “Today we honor a man who embodied the very essence of Army aviation’s sacred trust by memorializing this headquarters to Maj. Gen. McNair.”

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam conflict, McCurry said, and he recognized Vietnam veterans in the audience.

“These warriors are part of our lineage, our lineage beginning with the history of the aeronauts flying balloons during the Civil War, through Army aviators flying air mobile, attack and medevac missions in Vietnam, prepared Army aviation for its christening as a branch.

“After our founding in 1983, we continued to demonstrate our mettle as we supported combined arms teams during operations Urgent Fury, Just Cause, Desert Shield and Storm, and the Global War on Terror in Iraq and Afghanistan. This resolute commitment to the ground soldier is our sacred trust yesterday, today and tomorrow,” he said.

After Vietnam, many people were in favor of Army aviation becoming a separate combat arm, but there were also many skeptics.

McNair “pushed the branch across the finish line,” McCurry said.

McCurry said he personally met McNair at an Army association Christmas ball in Washington, D.C., where McCurry was slated to be the featured speaker. He noticed a gentleman wearing two stars on his “impeccably fitting but obviously vintage” dress blues.

“As I approached I realized who he was. Talk about a feeling of inadequacy. Here I was, brand new one star, and I’m here to talk about Army aviation, and the man who founded the branch is sitting at my table,” McCurry said.

McCurry said McNair was humble and unassuming.

“What will stick with me forever is his kind, gentle and selfless manner. The way he conducted himself with every soldier, family member, and civilian regardless of rank or position,” McCurry said.

McCurry said a retired general officer at the same event had vision impairment, and when dinner was served, McNair took the time to carefully cut the officer’s food into small bites and arranged it on the plate for them to know where the food was.

“Never have I seen such a complete demonstration of what it means to be a servant leader, an officer and a gentleman,” McCurry said.

McCurry said there was “no one more fitting” to name the building after than McNair, in light of his remarkable contribution to Army aviation, the Army and the Nation.

A 1955 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, McNair wanted to branch infantry. Thanks to a timely visit from Gen. Hamilton Howze, who told him flying was achievable, he set his sights on the skies.

McNair commissioned in infantry, and attended flight training at home of Army aviation, and airborne school before his first troop assignment in the 82nd Airborne Division, McCurry said.

In his 32 years of service, McNair served as aviation adviser to the 2d Field Army in Tiawan. He served during six campaigns in Vietnam and flew 1,600 hours in combat. He was awarded four Distinguished Flying Crosses, the Legion of Merit, multiple Bronze Stars with Valor, and more than 50 Air Medals.

Among his assignments, he served on the faculty at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and also as an aviation officer at the Department of the Army where he was pivotal in transforming Army aviation to fight and win the next war, McCurry explained.

After serving as the Aviation Center commander, and as the Chief of Staff at the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, he retired in 1987.

McNair, whose self-declared purpose was to serve and help others, went on to hold leadership roles in the private sector, served on the boards of nonprofit organizations, and served the community in various associations.

In 2004 McNair was inducted in the Aviation Hall of Fame, and in 2011 was named Distinguished Graduate from the U.S. Military Academy, as well as receiving various other honors.