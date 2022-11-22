Veterans Cleaning Solutions cleans Enterprise monuments

In preparation for the Veterans Day holiday, team members from Veterans Cleaning Solutions volunteered their time to clean several Enterprise area monuments.

On Friday, Nov. 4, exterior cleaning technicians Jack Burress and Evan Porto performed a courtesy cleaning in advance of city celebrations and ceremonies. First stop was the Aviation Memorial Gardens on Plaza Drive to clean the Aviator statue and the parking lot.

Burress, a four-year certified SoftWash technician, mounted a ladder to clean the aviator sculpture, while teammate Porto, eight-months with VCS, cleaned the monument base and the surrounding walkways.

The team next cleaned the Fort Rucker Appreciation Park wall on Rucker Boulevard and then moved over to Johnny Henderson Park to clean the Our Wall of Freedom memorial and the adjacent monuments at the helicopter.

Veterans Cleaning Solutions of Enterprise provided the complimentary cleanings for the city ahead of Veterans Day events. Jebediah Smith with the Parks and Recreation Department helped with a pre-wash the Our Wall of Freedom and the Aviation Memorial Gardens to remove surface accumulations prior to the professional cleaning visit by Veterans Cleaning Solutions.