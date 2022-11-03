Veterans' photos, information sought for tribute slideshow

The City of Enterprise is preparing an updated slideshow featuring the faces of local veterans. The original slideshow-style video was made in 2020 and was first shown at that year’s Veterans Tribute Ceremony.

The video, with additional photos, was shown again at the tribute ceremony last year.

This year, the city and the Veterans Service Organizations preparing the Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremony, set for 6 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center, would like to add more veterans to the slideshow.

The slideshow currently features about 150 veterans. The video can be accessed, and a list of the veterans featured in the slideshow, on the City of Enterprise website.

If you are a veteran, or loved one of a veteran, and you have not already submitted a photo, the city will be happy to accept it between now and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

You may submit a photo or two of you or your living or deceased veteran loved one taken during their service years and a more current photo in non-service attire. Please send digital copies of your photos by email to kkirkland@enterpriseal.gov.

Along with the photo, please state the veterans’ full name and any shortened name or nickname, the branch of service in which he or she served, the years served and any other information you consider important to this project.

Not all of the photos and information may be used in the slideshow, but the information will help the city in its efforts to compile a record of local veterans, living and deceased, so that we may honor them now and in the future.