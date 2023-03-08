The Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association (VHPA) members recently visited the United States Army Aviation Museum on Fort Rucker.

During this visit VHPA President Donald Le Master, accompanied by Executive Council member Art Jacobs, presented a plaque to United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker Commander Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry to honor the United Sates Army Aviation crew members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

The plaque was displayed outside of the memorial room honoring the aircrew members who lost their lives in Vietnam by the museum curator Robert D. Mitchell.

Numerous members of VHPA were in attendance for the presentation to include members of the North Alabama Chapter and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 373 from the Wiregrass.