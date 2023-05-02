Elizabeth Vickers was recently presented a certificate of appreciation from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, signed by President General of NSDAR Pamela Rouse Wright, for 10 years of dedicated service the organization.

The DAR is a lineage-based membership service organization for women who are directly descended from a person involved in the United States' American Revolution.

A non-profit group, the members promote education and patriotism. Its motto is "God, Home, and Country."

Vickers is a member of the John Coffee Chapter of NSDAR, with Jacque Hawkins serving as regent.