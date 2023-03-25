OZARK — Several events to honor Vietnam veterans on a day named in their honor are planned in the cities of Enterprise and Ozark and the public is invited to all of them, according to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 373 President Bob Cooper.

“We, of that generation, and the veterans who fought in Vietnam know the significance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which has been observed since 2017, when then President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act,” Cooper said. “This year marks the 50th anniversary of the day the last U.S. combat troops departed from Vietnam on 29 March 1973.”

Vietnam veterans will join Enterprise Mayor William Cooper at Enterprise City Hall March 28 at 10 a.m. for a proclamation signing recognizing the significance of “Vietnam Veterans Day” in the city.

On March 29 a Vietnam Memorial Ceremony will be held at the Wall of Freedom at Johnny Henderson Park in Enterprise at 4 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

This year Ozark will host its first Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony, under the leadership of our local VVA chapter, Cooper said. The public is invited to the dedication of the Vietnam Memorial Wall located in front of the government building near the Dale County Ag-Plex in Ozark March 29 at 10 a.m.

The Vietnam Memorial Wall lists 50 names of soldiers from the Wiregrass who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

The dedication of this wall was delayed due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Cooper said. The public is invited, and a special invitation is extended to all Vietnam veteran and their families. To confirm your attendance call (334) 774-9321 or email info @ozarkalchamber.com. Light refreshments will be served in the Dale County Commission conference room following the ceremony.

The dedication will be followed at 10:30 a.m. the same day with a Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans ceremony at the Post Exchange Food Court at 9214 Hutton Plaza on Fort Rucker.

“Vietnam Veterans Day was designated to honor the brave Vietnam veterans who, in service to our nation in defense of liberty, fought gallantly against the spread of communism and defended the freedom of the Vietnamese people,” said Cooper. “Never again shall one generation of veterans abandon another.”

For additional information, contact Cooper, VVA Chapter 373 President, at (334) 477-7076.