Veterans of all ages, family members, civic leaders and elected officials gathered at the Wall of Freedom at the entrance to Johnny Henderson Park in Enterprise Wednesday afternoon to pay tribute to those who served during the Vietnam War. Wednesday marked the 50th anniversary of the departure of the last American combat troops from that country.

The Wall of Freedom lists the names of those from Coffee County who died in service from each war, starting with World War I. Listed on the memorial wall from the Vietnam War are Cpl. Alfonzie Culver, Pfc. Deiacy Gray, Staff Sgt. Charlie Frank Lee, 1st Sgt. Joseph M. Moore, 1st Lt. William Terry Allen, Spc. 5 Allen Wayne Allums, Sgt. 1st Class Guy Albert Byrd, Staff Sgt. Lytell B. Christian, Staff Sgt. Ronald Isaac Crody, Chief Warrant Officer Billy Gene Hammer, Pfc. John Henry Jones, Sgt. James Richard Layton, Staff Sgt. Green Edward Miller Jr., Lt. Col. William Russell Phillips, Spc. 4 James Rowe Stephens, Spc. 4 Gary Morgan Pridgen, Pfc. Roy Lee Bass, and lst Lt. Paul Lewis Sawyer Jr.

“Public memorials hold a special place in the hearts of my generation of veterans along with all those who have served,” said retired Chief Warrant Officer Bob Cooper, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 373. “Memorials offer a chance for reflection and, most importantly, they honor a shared commitment to treat all of those who have been sent to war with respect and dignity when they come home.

“As we pay tribute to fallen veterans and honor the powerful legacy of the generation, we also contribute to building a foundation of advocacy and support for younger veterans,” Cooper said, noting the presence at the ceremony of soldiers from the 1/13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade at Fort Rucker.

Enterprise City Councilman Scotty Johnson read a proclamation from the city recognizing the importance and impact of Vietnam Veterans Day in the City of Progress. “The Vietnam War is a time in our nation’s history where service members of different backgrounds came together to complete a daunting mission,” Johnson said. “Vietnam Veterans Day is observed annually on March 29 to thank and honor our Vietnam Veterans and their families for their sacrifice.

“The City of Enterprise is passionate about ensuring the sacrifices of the 2.7 million heroes who served during the Vietnam War are remembered for generations to come,” Johnson said. “The City of Enterprise respectfully says, ‘Thank you for your service’ and ‘Welcome home’ to our community’s Vietnam Veterans.”

“Today we honor all who bravely served in the Vietnam War and their families and caregivers,” said Enterprise Mayor William Cooper. “Today and every day we honor their commitment and bravery.

“We will always honor those who came home and remember those who we lost,” the mayor said. “We are so grateful for our military community and all of our veterans’ service organizations.”