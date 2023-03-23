Several water lines that run through Enterprise will soon be replaced as part of a project that’s expected to last about a year.

“Many of the water lines that are being replaced are undersized and well over 125 years old,” Water Field Superintendent Alan Mahan said. “The goal of this project is to be proactive and provide preventative maintenance to the lines that have served our city well for so many years.”

The following roads will be addressed by first phase of the project:

- Bell Street;

- Grimes Street;

- W. Hildreth Avenue;

- Pledger Street;

- E. Dogwood Drive;

- Kinnon Drive;

- Pierson Street;

- Alberta Street;

- Heath Street; and,

- Circle Drive.

“All of this water line replacement work is being done ahead of the on-going city-wide resurfacing project,” Mahan said. “It’s a unified effort between several departments to coordinate this project. There’s nothing more satisfying than to go into an old street that’s all messed up, replace the water line, and then see them come behind you and resurface it. That is an accomplishment.”

Mahan says the contractor will begin work on Bell and Grimes Streets and it should take crews about six weeks to complete that portion of the project. Additional roads downtown will be affected during the summer months.

“I think we are being a little more proactive than other towns in replacing water lines,” Mahan said. “Nobody wants to mess with water lines like these because they are so old. But it’s better to do it now before we have a problem.”