Water lines, some more than 100 years old, are being replaced in downtown Enterprise, as part of a project that’s expected to last about six months.

Crews are currently working on E. Harrison and S. Edwards streets, as well as Bell and Hildreth streets. Roughly 25 streets are included in the water main replacement project. Homes and businesses in the area will continue to have water service during the construction but may notice a difference once the shift is completed to the new water mains.

“When completed, most all water mains downtown will be 8 inch lines with new fire hydrants,” Enterprise Water Board Field Superintendent Alan Mahan said. “The water flow will increase dramatically and will also meet any requirements for future, larger buildings that may develop.”

The following streets are on the list to have water mains replaced: E. Harrison Street, S Edwards Street, N. Edwards Street, Lee Street from Main Street to Glover Avenue, E. Brunson Street from Main Street to Edwards Street, E. Watts Street from Main Street to Edwards Street, W. Brunson Street from Main Street to N. Rawls Street, W. College Avenue from Conner Street to Doster Street, N. Rawls Street from College Avenue to Damascus Road, Damascus Road from N. Rawls to Pittman Street, W. Watts Avenue from Conner Street to Johnson Street, W. Adams Street from Main Street to Mack Street, Reed Street from Adams Street to W. Lee Street.

"We ask that everyone use extreme caution in the construction zone where workers are present. Equipment being used for the project may partially block the roadway and crews will put out cones to alert drivers to any potential changes in the traffic pattern,” Mahan said. “Our goal is to work quickly and efficiently with as little impact to the public as possible.”

Mahan said the water department is working closely with the contractor to minimize any water disruptions from broken lines that may get damaged during construction.