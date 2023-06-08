Enterprise residents are reminded of the watering schedule, especially during the summer months, when more people may be turning on sprinklers or watering gardens.

The City of Enterprise is under Stage II Mandatory Compliance Water Alert, as outlined by the Enterprise Water Works Board.

According to Ordinance 05-15-01, Stage II restrictions should apply to all customers or persons who use the City of Enterprise water systems.

Sprinklers, for the purpose of watering lawns, gardens, landscaped areas, trees, shrubs and other plants is prohibited except on designated water-use days which shall be as follows:

- Odd-numbered street addresses will water on Monday, Wednesday and Friday;

- Even-numbered street addresses will water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; and

- No watering will be allowed on Sunday.

The restriction does not apply to commercial nurseries however nurseries should restrict water use to that which is absolutely necessary. It also does not apply to newly sodded lawns for two weeks after sod is applied.

Any handheld garden hose or small handheld watering container may be used on any day to water small areas that may need more frequent watering.

The penalties for warnings, disconnection notices and disconnects shall be issued and implemented by the Superintendent of the Enterprise Water Works Board or designee.