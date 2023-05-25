The Wallace Community College Dean's List is compiled at the end of each semester. Students named to the Dean's list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours of college level coursework with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Among those honored are:
Daniel Acedilla of Daleville;
Madison Adams of Ariton;
Katlyn Bayer of Enterprise;
Caleb Cole of Enterprise;
Robin Currier of Enterprise;
William Fellows of Enterprise;
Gunner Glisson of Samson;
Savannah Gordon of Enterprise;
Madeline Greer of Enterprise;
Calisha Jones of Enterprise;
Alice Denise Kelley of Enterprise;
Victoria Kelley of Enterprise;
Ricky Lebron of Enterprise;
Madison McLean of Enterprise;
Kira Murphy of Enterprise;
Melissa Sims of Enterprise Alabama;
Katherine Sivacek of Enterprise;
Jada Stone of Daleville;
Taylor Williams of New Brockton;
Trinity Williams of New Brockton;
Cierra Wilmore of Enterprise;
Simbiti Wright of Enterprise; and,
Regan Zaborowsky of Enterprise;
Wallace Community College-Dothan is a member of the Alabama Community College System, the state's single largest public higher education system. With campuses in Dothan and Eufaula, Wallace offers academic, health sciences, and career technical programs; adult education, workforce development, and continuing education; as well as dual enrollment for area high school students.