The Wallace Community College Dean's List is compiled at the end of each semester. Students named to the Dean's list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours of college level coursework with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Among those honored are:

Daniel Acedilla of Daleville;

Madison Adams of Ariton;

Katlyn Bayer of Enterprise;

Caleb Cole of Enterprise;

Robin Currier of Enterprise;

William Fellows of Enterprise;

Gunner Glisson of Samson;

Savannah Gordon of Enterprise;

Madeline Greer of Enterprise;

Calisha Jones of Enterprise;

Alice Denise Kelley of Enterprise;

Victoria Kelley of Enterprise;

Ricky Lebron of Enterprise;

Madison McLean of Enterprise;

Kira Murphy of Enterprise;

Melissa Sims of Enterprise Alabama;

Katherine Sivacek of Enterprise;

Jada Stone of Daleville;

Taylor Williams of New Brockton;

Trinity Williams of New Brockton;

Cierra Wilmore of Enterprise;

Simbiti Wright of Enterprise; and,

Regan Zaborowsky of Enterprise;

Wallace Community College-Dothan is a member of the Alabama Community College System, the state's single largest public higher education system. With campuses in Dothan and Eufaula, Wallace offers academic, health sciences, and career technical programs; adult education, workforce development, and continuing education; as well as dual enrollment for area high school students.