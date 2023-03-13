When Troy University’s Kappa Beta Chapter of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity members stopped overnight after the first day of their 128.3-mile fundraising trek to Panama City Beach, Florida, Friday, they were welcomed to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church on Boy Scout Road for warm showers, ice cold foot soaks, a place to sleep, and a home-cooked meal provided by the church’s Cook Team.

Dinner preparations at the church began four hours in advance of their guests’ arrival by the team made up by Cindy Dunaway, Chris Wiggins, Joy and Gibby McCormick, and Regena and Jerry Mack.

“We do two fundraising barbecues every year,” said Cook Team member Cindy Dunaway. “In the fall, the beneficiary is the Methodist Children’s Home, and, in the spring, it is to benefit programs for our church youth and children. So we also have a supply of pork and chicken barbecue and our homemade barbecue sauce to share with the walkers.”

Some 70 baked potatoes loaded with barbecue, several pounds of spaghetti, and gallons of tea were consumed by the walkers Friday night. “When (Pastor) Matt (Jordan) asked us to do this, we told him we were ‘all in’,” Dunaway said. “Being available to serve is what we do.”

The fraternity walks the 128.3 miles each year in support of Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures, a 501©(3) ministry offering opportunities in hunting, fishing, and fellowship to veterans and combat wounded military personnel and their families. In excess of $100,000 is expected to be raised by the chapter to support the mission provided to wounded veterans. Last year the fraternity raised $125,000.