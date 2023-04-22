Eighty percent of single-parent households are run by mothers and grandmothers. Sixty percent of college students are females. More women graduate from high school than do males, and with higher grades.

On the other side of that coin, 90% of federal prison inmates are male, and young men are turning their backs on college, marriage, the workplace, and religion in record numbers. Boys, especially those from low-income or single-parent households, are also less likely to have a positive male role model in school. This is not to say that women cannot raise productive young men, or teach them effectively in school, but the lack of positive male role models to help teach them their roles in society is problematic.

However, William Pless is working to reverse that trend through the Fatherhood Program at the Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Service in Enterprise. He spoke recently to the Enterprise Lions Club.

The Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Service (WEPS) is a pregnancy resource center and support network for women during their pregnancy and even after the baby is born. While the program’s primary goal is to help the mothers through their pregnancies, WEPS also extends a helping hand to the fathers.

Pless learned that the agency was looking for volunteers to work with its clients, but when the COVID pandemic hit, all plans to volunteer were shelved, literally. Eventually, Pless retrieved his volunteer application from the shelf and submitted it for review.

In the meantime, he had felt a strong call to enter the ministry and began taking classes at the Baptist Theological College in Florida. Once WEPS contacted him about volunteering, he was approached about starting a fatherhood program. Pless took up the challenge and set about laying the groundwork for the new program. Currently, he serves as the Fatherhood Coordinator for WEPS.

Last fall, the new program began taking clients and started working toward the goal of helping the young men learn how to be better fathers and husbands.

Once enrolled in the Fatherhood Program, the men watch videos through a course called Bright Course and meet with volunteers. They discuss how to be supportive husbands through the woman’s pregnancy, how to be a better parent, life with infants and toddlers – learning what fatherhood looks like.

Pless noted that many men look in the wrong places for their role models. Through the Fatherhood Program, they are exposed to men who have a strong, positive, healthy attitude towards women and their children.

The clients have assignments to take home and complete, and every time they complete an assignment, and every time they come in to meet with counselors, they earn “dollars” that allow them to shop for items for their babies. And babies need a lot of “stuff.” Diapers, clothes, blankets, bottles, and so many more sundry items are needed to keep them healthy and safe. While the dads are earning those much-needed dollars, they are also learning how to be effective parents.

The Fatherhood Program also has a base in the ministry and the Bible. Through the program, Pless ministers to these young men and references the lessons of fatherhood in the Bible. The Authentic Manhood – Series 33 is a video series that is designed for men and is based on the life of Jesus. Through watching this series, and discussing the topics, men can learn how to better deal with the challenges they face in life as well as how to be a better father and husband. Pless is also hoping to bring in men from local churches who can help mentor the men in the program.

Currently, there are eight or nine men enrolled in the program, and Pless is hoping that by spreading the word, more will want to participate. Most of the time, the mothers who seek help from WEPS encourage their husbands, boyfriends, or partners to come to the program.

Because the program is so new, there are no statistics on how long men can remain in the program, yet Pless says they can stay as long as they feel the program is helping them. Eventually, he would like for former participants to return as role models and mentors for the men enrolled. Since “fatherhood” is the primary reason for the program’s existence, it is also open to single fathers who have sole custody of their children.

For more information on WEPS or the Fatherhood Program, contact the staff at (334) 417-0270. Their office is located at 442 Glover Ave. in Enterprise. You can also check them out on Facebook.

The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at the Enterprise Farmers’ Market. Lunch is served at 11:30, followed by a brief business meeting and guest speaker. Guests are welcome. There will be no meeting on Wednesday, April 19.