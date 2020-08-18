Wingate awarded prestigious DYB annual scholarship

Congratulations to Eufaula High School 2020 graduate, Richard Davis Wingate; one of 100 recipients from across the Southeast to receive the prestigious Dixie Youth Baseball Scholarship Award in the amount of $2,000.00. Pictured from left are, Eufaula Parks and Recreation Board Chairman Craig Harris, Richard Wingate, Davis Wingate, and Eufaula Parks and Recreation Athletics Coordinator Scott Flowers