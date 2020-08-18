Wingate awarded prestigious DYB annual scholarship

From the very beginning, the leaders of Dixie Youth Baseball knew they wanted to develop a college scholarship program that would help former players obtain a college education.
And in 2020, recent Eufaula High School graduate, Richard Davis Wingate maintained Eufaula Parks and Recreation’s success in the scholarship program. Wingate is one of 14 recipients from Alabama and 100 graduates across the Southeast to be awarded this prestigious honor. Dixie Youth Baseball began awarding (100) $2,000.00 scholarships in 2019.
“We (EPR) have been very fortunate to have many fine young men win this award over the years,” Eufaula Parks and Recreation Director, Keef Pettis said. “This is a very prestigious award given by Dixie Youth. We want to congratulate Davis and his entire family.
“All of his family has been involved in our programs over the years. They are positive aspects of our program and community, and what this award is all about.”
In order to be eligible, the applicant must be a senior in high school and have at one time played in a Dixie Youth Baseball league. There is no relationship between the award of a scholarship and athletic ability. The scholarship award focuses primarily on academic merits and leadership.
Wingate, who will begin his freshman year at Auburn University this week, played in the EPR Dixie Youth program for six years and the Dixie Boys Baseball program for two years. He was also an All-Star soccer player for EPR.
However, it is Wingate’s off the field exploits in leadership, academics, and citizenship that impressed the DYB Scholarship Committee.
“I want to thank Eufaula Parks and Recreation for everything they do for the community,” Wingate said. “I enjoyed playing sports for the recreation program here. It made a difference for me, and I want to thank them for the nomination of this award.”
Prior to March 1, the DYB Scholarship Committee members begin the difficult task of reviewing each of the 400 to 500 applications received annually. Once reviewed, a ballot is submitted ranking the top 100 candidates and five alternates. All 11 committee ballots are compiled, and the weighted average ranking of each scholarship is computed. The applicants with the highest weighted average ranking are awarded the 100 scholarship awards.
The Scholarship Chairman notifies the Scholarship Committee members of the 100 winners and then notifies the full DYB Board of Directors. Scholarship plaques are ordered for each recipient. Wingate was awarded his plaque Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the monthly EPR Board meeting by Chairman, Craig Harris.
The Scholarship Chairman sends a letter for each recipient to his school along with a $2,000.00 check which is deposited into the account of each student at the school. These funds may be used for tuition, room and board, school equipment or school supplies.
DYB funds its scholarship program through interest on funds earmarked for DYB scholarships, late fees, new donations received annually, and any surplus funds transferred from the program’s general operating fund.
EPR would like to congratulate Wingate as being a recipient for this year’s award and recognize him of all of his accomplishments over the years. The department also encourages parents of youth involved in DYB to contact EPR for future nominations.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!