Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin has announced the 2023 recipients of the Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence.

The Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence recognizes the outstanding and innovative efforts of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations. The six recipients of this highly competitive presidential award were selected for their exemplary support of Department of Defense missions.

Recipients of the 2023 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence are:

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.:

Senior Commander: Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Beck U.S. Army

Garrison Commander: Col. Anthony F. Pollio Jr., U.S. Army

Naval Station Mayport, Fla.:

Commanding Officer: Rear Adm. Wesley R. McCall, U.S. Navy

Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Ga.;

Base Commander: Col. Michael J. Fitzgerald, U.S. Marine Corps

Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom

Commanding Officer: Brig. Gen. Joseph L. Campo, U.S. Air Force

Peterson Space Force Base, Colo.:

Commanding Officer: Col. David G. Hanson, U.S. Space Force

Defense Distribution San Joaquin, Calif.:

Commanding Officer: Col. Kevin M. Chunn, U.S. Marine Corps.

Installations compete on how well they achieve the Department’s objectives in several areas of installation management, including mission support, energy conservation, quality of life and unit morale, environmental stewardship, real property management, safety, health and security, communications, and public relations.

Excellent installations enable better mission performance and enhance the working and living conditions for military men and women, DoD civilians, and their families. Each of the winning installations succeeded at being the best in performing installation management within their military service and the Defense Logistics Agency. Each winning installation will receive a commemorative trophy, flag, and a congratulatory letter from the President.

For information about each winning installation’s accomplishments, visit http://www.acq.osd.mil/EIE.