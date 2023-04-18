The Wiregrass Honor Flight project was the recent recipient of the generosity of the Wiregrass chapter of the Association of the United States Army.

A $5,000 donation was presented to Travis Parker, who is spearheading the project that will provide an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials build in their honor for Vietnam era veterans.

The newly formed Wiregrass Honor Flight Hub has officially been recognized as a new hub for Alabama by the National Honor Flight Network and is now working on the group’s major project, said Parker. Each hub creates its own board, finds veterans, and locates funding sources for the trips. “Participating veterans will visit a variety of sites, including Arlington National Cemetery, the WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and Vietnam Memorial.”

The first Wiregrass Honor Flight is being planned for Sept. 13. “We are using the week that the Vietnam Wall will be in the Wiregrass as a kickoff for the flight,” Parker said.

“That way the people who can’t go see the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C., in person can get an idea of what it is like,” he said. “The honor flights started with a focus on World War II veterans, then the Korean War vets were added and now Vietnam-era veterans are the focus of these flights.”

AUSA, as a national organization supported by local organizations throughout the country, provides a voice for the Army, supports the soldier, and honors those who have served in order to advance the security of the nation. The organization works to connect the Army, industry partners, like minded associations and other supporters at the national, regional and chapter levels, said Wiregrass AUSA Chapter President Doug Wynn.

“Many of the younger veterans worked to send the original groups to see the monuments so now it is their turn to go on the honor flight themselves as a veteran,” Parker added.