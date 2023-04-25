The Enterprise Pilot Club is hosting its annual Civic Night reception to honor the newly chosen Man, Woman, and Youth of the Year for 2022.

The event is Thursday night at the First Baptist Church of Enterprise in the Fellowship Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Woman of the Year nominees are Heather Jones, Stacy Thames, Kimberly Hoobler, and Sonya Wheeler Rich.

Man of the Year nominees are James Tarbox, Jason Berry Thames, and Rodrick Caldwell.

Youth of the Year nominees are Celesia Page, Ella Hogan, Emily Turner, Faith Lett, Arianna Johnson, and Tyler Mitchell.

Heather JonesThe OSCAR Club nominated Heather Jones, who has lived in Enterprise since 1998. She graduated from Enterprise High School and studied at Troy University.

Jones attends HighPointe Church. Jones is a Coffee County Habitat for Humanity board member serving on the Family Selection Committee. She helped plan the Father Daughter Dinner and was a volunteer member of the kitchen staff, service, and clean up.

Jones was selected by the Coffee County United Way Representative as a loaned executive with Wiregrass United Way Campaign. She has served two years as a loaned executive speaking at schools and businesses to assist with their campaign. Volunteering with the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce she is a member of the board of directors and was selected for the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Team serving as a member for three years and Team Captain for two years. She shares her expertise as a volunteer marketing director for the Alpha Elite Lions basketball organization. Serving with the Wiregrass Board of Realtors she worked with blood drives and as a Salvation Army bell ringer. She gave her time to make Christmas better for seniors and children at Christmas. She worked with AUSA in 2022 to plan and host a trivia night and run their local social media pages. She worked to clean up neglected areas for the Day of Service.

Stacy ThamesStacy Thames is Altrusa of Enterprise’s nominee for the 2022 Woman of the Year. Thames is a native of Enterprise and a graduate of Enterprise High School. She and her husband Berry have two children. Thames works for M1 Support Service and owns her own small business, AccountAble Tax and Finance.

Thames attends Grace Place Church and has served in a variety of roles throughout the church. She is a member of the Finance Committee, organized the church’s Vacation Bible School, and currently teaches the junior and senior high Sunday School class each week.

While completing her MBA in 2022, Thames was also an active member of many civic organizations in Enterprise. She currently serves as a director on the board of Altrusa International of Enterprise, and she serves on the M1 Management Club Board of Directors which blessed over 600 families with gifts and food items through partnerships with local agencies this past holiday season. She is a member of the Main Street Alabama Organization Committee which is tasked with recruiting volunteers from the community and fundraising for the organization. She is the president of the Dauphin Parent Action Team which supports both teachers and students at Dauphin Junior High. Thames can also be found supporting the Enterprise Expressions, a combined choir of Coppinville and Dauphin Junior High students traveling to competitions and also traveling to state and national BETA Club conventions. She has also served as a Girl Scout Leader for several years and has received multiple awards for her tireless work to support the girls of her troop and those across the region.

Kimberly Hoobler

When you put God first, everything else just falls into place, said Kimberly Hoobler, who said she has been blessed with a career in real estate that allows the freedom to do many other things with church, family, and community. She often cares for her granddaughter, the child of a foster daughter who stayed in her home during her high school years. She attends the Contemporary Service where she helps with children’s church, attend Sunday School, and sing in the choir during Traditional Service at St. Luke UMC. She is chairman of the Missions Committee and serves with the sewing group, Days for Girls, which makes feminine kits for girls in underprivileged countries.

As the Wiregrass Logistics Coordinator for OCC, Hoobler recruited five new locations and trained seven new leaders in 2022 and helped revitalize the church’s Relay for Life team. Hoobler also volunteers at the Coffee County Food Distribution Center, where she volunteers distributing food to needy families once a month.

Hoobler supports her husband, Roy, with Hoobler Music and the many events he puts on. She joined the Music Club and loves to sing in the Masterworks Community Choir. Main Street is also a special place in our city where she has volunteered at numerous events downtown.

Hoobler served on the Wiregrass Board of Realtors, and was involved in several committees, to include being a Salvation Army bell ringer coordinator. She also creates the monthly duty schedule for RE/MAX Premier.

Sonya Wheeler Rich

Sonya Wheeler Rich is nominated by the Semper Fidelis Club because she is a young woman of unquestionable integrity, who began a life of servitude at a very young age, as she cared for members of her family. That love of family now extends to members of her neighborhood, her community, and city. Her unshakable faith in God is her confirmation of her assignment, for she genuinely loves caring for the welfare of others.

As a woman with educational goals met, Rich could have chosen a career conducive to her matriculation in college. However, her desire to help others continued to weigh heavy. So much so, that she took a leap of faith and sought election to the Enterprise City Council. After winning, her assignment began anew. Her service in the community continued to grow with the extension of her Soup Ministry from her neighborhood to all parts of the city. This project created for her a mentorship with youths who wanted to assist.

Exhibiting joy in God’s favor in allowing her to progress with her assignment of servitude, Rich understood and has dedicated her life to the principles of service to all mankind. She has and continues to organize voter registration drives, workshops to help students apply for college and tuition, workshops on the importance of civic involvement, drives to collect new or slightly worn clothes for individuals seeking employment and she organized a group of women to participate in a Women’s Heart Walk. Her efforts resulted in collecting $2,500 for the American Heart Association.

James Tarbox

James Tarbox is nominated by the Oscar Club to be the Man of the Year for his dedication and commitment to selfless service and the Enterprise community. He is married to Mallorie Tarbox and they are expecting their first child in June, a daughter they have named Mary Helen. They are members of the Enterprise First United Methodist Church, where he serves on the finance committee.

Tarbox has worked tirelessly through many organizations over the years to serve the community. His most notable service has been with the Enterprise Rotary Club, where he has served in many capacities, including Club President. During his term as President, the Club partnered with the City of Enterprise to fund the development of the LZ Disc Golf Course and the Club was able to maintain its annual support of local non-profit entities in the Enterprise community.

Tarbox serves as an officer on the Board of Directors of the Alabama-Florida Council Boy Scouts of America and volunteers with Troop 77 at First Baptist Church of Enterprise. For many years he has helped to lead fundraising efforts for the Scouts in Enterprise, and he helped to spearhead a successful 2022 campaign. He was appointed to serve as a member of the Enterprise Health Care Authority in summer 2022, where he helped make decisions regarding Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation. Tarbox also continued his service as a director of the Alabama Council of School Board Attorneys and was reappointed to a second term as a director in 2022.

Tarbox has been a director of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce since 2020, where he has assisted with several internal projects. James was honored by the Chamber as the 2022 Enterprise Young Professional of the Year.

Berry Thames

Berry Thames is Altrusa of Enterprise’s nominee for the 2022 Man of the Year. Thames graduated from Geneva High School and now resides in Enterprise. He works for M1 Support Services at Fort Novosel. He and his wife have two children.

Thames attends Grace Place Church where he serves as a deacon and co-teaches the junior and senior high Sunday School class.

As a part of the Dauphin Parent Action Team, Thames is at the school every week. This group organizes monthly events for staff members and provides incentives to students for quarterly academic celebrations through their many fundraising activities. Berry works with others to support Enterprise Expressions, a junior high show choir comprised of Dauphin and Coppinville Junior High students. Berry designs and builds backdrops for the group, traveling to competitions, and working backstage. He volunteered as a BETA Club chaperone on their trips.

Thames and his wife, Stacy, have led a local Girl Scout troop for nine years. To raise funds to support the troop’s work, Thames is the hands and feet of the troop’s Cookie Sales season, traveling to the distribution center and distributing to the troop for cookie sales and cookie booths for the months of Girl Scout Cookie season

Rodrick Caldwell

Rodrick Caldwell is married to the lovely Melanie Smith-Caldwell, and they have six amazing God-fearing children and one granddaughter. He is the assistant pastor of New Jerusalem COGIC, and the author of the book Man Thou Art Loosed Volume I. He serves as Fatherhood Initiative Coordinator for Coffee County.

Caldwell graduated from Elba High School in 1987. He joined the Army National Guard before going full-time active duty. He served 17 ½ years in the Army with a medical retirement. He received several awards including the Combat Field Medical Badge while serving in Saudi and Iraq during the Gulf War. He graduated from Enterprise State Community College in 2021 and is currently attending Troy University majoring in History.

He is a mentor, motivational speaker, a prolific communicator, and a community service advocate. Adding, he is a member of the Enterprise City Board of Education and Chairman of the Children’s Policy Council in Coffee County. Also, he is a proud member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated. Caldwell is retired from man’s army, but he is still a Soldier in the Army of the Lord!

Celesia Page

Altrusa Club of Enterprise nominates Celesia Page for the 2022 Youth of the Year. She is the daughter of Frank and Celeste Page and is currently a sophomore at Enterprise High School. She is a dual enrollment student and will be a certified medical assistant and EMT when she graduates high school. Page plans to major in biology and then continuing her education by applying to medical school, where she hopes to become a cardiologist.

Page is a member of HOSA, FBLA, ASTRA Girls Club, the 2023-24 EHS Big Blue band danceline, Honor Company Dancer of Southeast Alabama Dance Company, apprentice and performance team member at Academy of Performing Arts, praise dancer and children’s teacher assistant at Pleasant Shade Missionary Baptist Church, and a participant of 2:20 Ministries for Girls and Teens.

Page spends her time volunteering to care for the elderly to include grocery shopping, cooking, watering flowers, small maintenance projects, and cleaning. She plays piano for the residents at the nursing home as well as help with arts and crafts projects. Page did hair and make up for multiple participants of the Distinguished Young Women’s program, as well as record mock interviews to help prepare the participants. Through her participation with ASTRA girls club, she has had the opportunity to collect school supplies for our school system, collect books for the community to use from the Little Free Libraries, stuff bears to be placed in the boxes for Operation Christmas Child and collect donations for Enterprise Health and Rehab.

Ella Ivey Hogan

The Enterprise High School Anchor Club and the OSCAR Club of Enterprise nominate Ella Ivey Hogan for 2022 Youth of the Year. Hogan is the daughter of Christy Hogan and Les Hogan. She is the granddaughter of Larry and Sherry Eddins and Roger and Brenda Hogan. She was born in Dothan, but has lived in Enterprise for the entirety of her life.

Hogan is a senior at Enterprise High School where she is involved in the EHS Big Blue danceline, various clubs, and organizations, and she takes dual enrollment courses through Enterprise State Community College. She holds leadership positions in several organizations while maintaining a weighted GPA of 4.44 and is ranked 11 of 486 students.

Hogan stands out as a remarkable young lady not only to the Anchor Club and Oscar Club but to all that come into contact with her. At a young age, Hogan knew that hard work and encouragement have the power to change lives. The Anchor Club and Oscar Club have had the privilege of being able to watch her mature and work hard to reach her goals.

Whether Hogan is wearing her crown as Miss Enterprise or her lifeguard uniform, she is viewed as an exceptional role model to young and old alike. She strives to make others feel accepted and included in everyday experiences through her vibrant smile and pleasant personality.

Hogan frequently volunteers with Coffee County Family Services. She has packed hundreds of medical supply bags full of first aid necessities, printed and laminated CPR and medication dosage guides, built bicycles, and donated and distributed books to school-age children.

The Enterprise High School the Anchor Club and the OSCAR Club of Enterprise take great pleasure in

Emily Turner

Emily Turner is the Literary Club’s nominee for 2022-2023 Youth of the Year. She is the daughter of Bryan and Anita Turner. She was born and raised in the Enterprise area and concluded her career at Enterprise High School in December, achieving an early completion with honors while also participating in dual enrollment at ESCC. She attends High Pointe Church Enterprise. In addition to serving her community she also shadows Dr. McQueen in clinic and in surgery and is a part time employee with the City of Enterprise. Turrner will be attending Troy University in the fall with plans to attend medical school after Troy.

During the year of 2022-2023, Turner served as president of Juniorette’s Girls Club, a volunteer with Serenity South Assisted Living Facility and Hand Up Enterprise. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Anchor Club, Junior Civitan Club, Interact Club, Health Occupation Students of America, and holds the title of Miss Coffee County 2022-2023.

Turner has excelled academically, been a leader among her fellow students, a mentor to young girls, and has given back to her community through various volunteer activities, including “Sit with a Senior,” a program she created where she visits senior citizens. She brings their stories to light by publishing their heartfelt testimonies with hopes to create an open line of communication between all ages and spark purpose in our senior citizens, while encouraging today’s youth.

Faith Camille Lett

Faith Lett is the Semper Fidelis Club’s nominee for 2022 Youth of the Year. She is the daughter of Talisha Davis. Lett is a sophomore at Enterprise High School. Lett maintains a commitment to academic excellence with a cumulative GPA above 3.5.

Lett is a member of Future Farmers of America (FFA). She played softball for EHS. She performs with EHS women’s show choir, Esprit. She is a member of the American Sign Language Club.

Lett is a member of Junior Civitan Club, where she serves her community and peers with her volunteer work. She is a member of the Culturama Pearls Teen Club sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. In this club, Lett contributes to the philanthropic matters of her group. Lett participates in the Fort Novosel Summer Program, Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science (GEMS).

Lett is a member of Philadelphia Evangelistic Pentecostal Church. She leads worship service at least twice a month. She is a junior usher. She a kitchen helper where she serves during special ceremony dinners and outreaches when feeding the community.

Ariana Johnson

The Junior Sesame Girls Club has nominated Ariana Johnson for Youth of the Year. Johnson is a current senior at Enterprise High School, actively involved in academics, extracurricular activities, and service clubs. She is the daughter of Brad and Aletheia Johnson.

Johnson is a member of the Junior Civitan Club holding the office of president, Student Government Association Public Relations/Communications Officer, Junior Sesame Girls Club treasurer, EHS Big Blue Marching Band Dance Line Captain, Beta Club, National Society of High School Scholars, National Honor Society, and Anchor Club. She is a Student 2 Student Leader, First Baptist Church Youth Worship Team, Wildcat Representative, Encores Show Choir member, and the Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee County Class of 2023.

Through her services clubs, Johnson has created goody bags for healthcare workers, nursing home residents, and the faculty and staff of Enterprise High School. In addition, she donated to local food banks and SOS Animal Shelter, adopted a family at Thanksgiving, collected gifts/cards for residents at the Enterprise Nursing Home, volunteered at service days for community and school, and volunteered hours at both community and school events.

After graduating from Enterprise High School, Johnson will attend Troy University in the fall, where she plans to major in secondary math education and become a math instructor.

Tyler Mitchell

Tyler Mitchell is nominated by Enterprise High School National Honor Society. She is the daughter of John and Heather Mitchell of Enterprise and has two sisters.

Mitchell is a senior at Enterprise High School. She has a 3.9 GPA and is an active member of several clubs and groups on campus. Upon graduation, shr plans to attend Auburn University to pursue a degree in architecture.

Mitchell is a member of First Baptist Church of Enterprise where she serves on the student leadership team and is a member of the student Praise Team. She volunteered for Vacation Bible School and participated in Serv334 which was a day of service and outreach co-sponsored by FBC. Tyler also serves on the First Priority leadership team.

Mitchell has served several schools in our area through the gift of her time and talents. She has been a faithful volunteer for elementary fall festivals. She also volunteered to work the concession stand for junior high school basketball games. She provided two schools with items for their silent auction fundraiser. Last December, Mitchell could be found downtown helping to style “Who” hair for Whoville. As a member of the Enterprise Encores Show Choir, she served as entertainment for both the Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Service (WEPS) banquet and for the tree lighting on Fort Novosel.

Mitchell served as the president of Junior Sesame Girls Club, where she orchestrated delivering gift bags to the healthcare workers at the hospital and organized Thanksgiving meal supplies for a local family. She also participated in the Enterprise Day of Service helping to clean up the area around the Farmers Market. One of her favorite places to serve is the week of Thanksgiving at the Christian Mission delivering Thanksgiving meals.