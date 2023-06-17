A special couple of fur-babies are named SOS Shelter Pets of the Week this week. Meet Woodrow, a snoodle, and Mogie, a dachshund. They are owner surrenders through no fault of their own.

After the death of their human, SOS Animal Shelter agreed to help these two find a new home. We are still getting to know them, but what we can tell you is that they have been well loved and are accustomed to being the children of the home.

Woodrow, eight years old, is the eldest and has been the big brother to five-year-old Mogie. We are doing our best to keep them together. After losing their owner, we can’t imagine separating this bonded pair.

They play together, cuddle together, and use each other for comfort, so why break them up, is what we are thinking. Our goal for these two is to find a family dynamic that was similar to their past family. They were raised with an older couple with no small children in the home; our goal is to find a similar family.

This is their first week with us, so we are still getting to know them. Both boys are fully vetted and microchipped. Woodrow is hoping to meet our groomer friend Jocelyn this week to get fresher boy haircut. If you are interested in adopting two best friends, please stop in to SOS and fill out a pre adoption application.

SOS really appreciates donations. These are some of the things we always need. Purina Cat Naturals dry food (olive green bag), Kitten Chow dry food, Bleach (any brand), Pine Pellets Horse bedding (used for cat litter), Purina One dog food, Laundry detergent (any brand). Please check out our wish lists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. We also welcome volunteers at the shelter, and at our monthly dog washes through the summer.