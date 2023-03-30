“Women fashioning their way to their future” is the theme of the Women Who Care Inc. High Tea and Fashion Show set for Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Magnolia Farms Catering Company in Enterprise.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness about Women Who Care Inc., and the services it provides, said WWC Inc. founder Harolyn Benjamin. The shoes and clothes in the show are from the WWC April’s Boutique.

The emcees of the event are Deanna Borders and WCJB TV 20 news host Lisa Sacaccio.

Guests will be seated by a hostess at beautifully decorated tables, adorned with unique place settings. Social hats and gloves are encouraged and will certainly generate some lively conversation as friends chat and make new acquaintances at round tables of seven, Benjamin said.

The menu includes a variety of sweet and savory treats made from scratch by Monica, the owner of Magnolia Farms Catering Company. Tea will be served from “bottomless” tea pots and will include black tea and a variety of herbal and flavored teas.

This is just one of the events slated for WWC this year as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. Women Who Care Inc. provides assistance for job-readiness, parenting, entrepreneurship, and more.

For more information, please call the WWC office at (334) 390-0649 or email harolynbenjamin@yahoo.com.