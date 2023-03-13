The Enterprise YMCA After School Camp held a Special Camp for kids out of school during an Enterprise City Schools teachers workday Monday.

The Enterprise YMCA offers After School Camp pickup at all Enterprise City Elementary Schools for ages K5-12 years old, a state licensed Christian preschool for ages 2 1/2 to five years, youth sports ages three to 17, a full fitness center with group classes, Taekwondo for ages six to adult and tennis for ages six to adult.

The YMCA is currently registering for Summer Camp, Kinder Camp, Progressive Swim Lessons, tennis, T-Ball and more. For more information on all the YMCA has to offer, call (334)347-4513 or (334)347-0214.