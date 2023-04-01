Enterprise YMCA Director Richard Pipkin and Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center Daycare Adult Manager, Shay Goldsmith, enjoy a time of fun with the WRC Daycare Adults playing basketball at the YMCA.

The Enterprise YMCA always looks forward to seeing the WRC Adults play in the gym each month.

For more information on programs at the YMCA call (334) 347-4513 or (334) 347-0214.

