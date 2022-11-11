 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YMCA preschoolers celebrate fall season

The Enterprise YMCA State Licensed Christian Preschool recently enjoyed a fun filled day of special treats and fun to celebrate the fall season.

The Enterprise YMCA has ongoing registrations for preschool ages two and one-half to 5 years old, after school camp pickup for ages K5 through 12 years old, Taekwondo for ages 6 to adult, fitness programs and is currently registering for youth basketball for ages 3 through 17 through Nov. 30.

For more information on the YMCA and their programs call (334) 347-4513 or (334) 347-0214.

