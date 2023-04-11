Before reporting on the most recent Zion Chapel Bass Team tournament, it seems more important that this team be congratulated from an academic standpoint.

On Friday, April 7, the administration of Zion Chapel High School recognized the Class of 2023 Scholar Graduates, Academic Top 10, Salutatorian, and Valedictorian. Zion Chapel Bass Team member Avery Padgett was recognized among the Top 10 Academic and Scholar Graduates, and Zion Chapel Bass Team member Ethan Young was recognized among the top 24 scholar graduates. This speaks volumes about these two young men as they have been able to maintain excellent grades in the classroom while competing as young anglers.

The ZCBT faced another weather delay Saturday. Although it was April 1, it was not an April Fool’s joke, according to the anglers. Back-to-back tournaments have been plagued with “First Alert Weather” issues. Practice day, Friday, March 31, was very windy, and the wind continued during the night along with heavy rains which created the blastoff delay. However, the safety of the anglers is always more important than an early blastoff.

Lay Lake in Clanton was the site of this tournament on the East Alabama High School Bass Trail. According to Padgett, it was not the finish he and Young were hoping for after their windy but successful practice day, but they chalked up another top five finish. They came in fourth place with 13.17 pounds. They were appreciative of Taylor Renfroe’s riding out the storm and going with them as their captain.

Padgett stated that it had been a great year, and they hope to keep the train rolling into the State and National Championships this summer.

The ZCBT is currently seeking donations to help defray their expenses for the State and National Championship tournaments. Several people have contributed already, and they are thankful for the support and encouragement they have received during their four years of tournament fishing.

If anyone would like to donate, Coach Dana Haley may be contacted at (334) 406-0498 or Larry Campbell, assistant coach, may be contacted at (334) 465-9847.

The ZCBT will be fishing its final tournament on the Alabama Bass Nation Tiger Division Trail May 6 on the Tensaw River/Delta, in Stockton.