As their coach said, “That’s it for our regular season tournaments for team Avery Padgett and Ethan Young.” On Saturday, May 13, at West Point Lake, this team participated in their final tournament on the East Alabama High School Trail.

Team Padgett/Young took a 10th-place finish with their five-fish limit weighing 8.17 pounds.

This was only the second time this team has fished this lake during their four-year tournament experience. Surrounded by deep forests and rolling fields, West Point Lake, managed by the U. S. Corps of Engineers, extends 35 miles along the Chattahoochee River on the Alabama-Georgia state line.

The lake’s 525 miles of shoreline provide excellent opportunities for fishing, camping, boating and other recreational activities.

West Point Lake is known for producing trophy large-mouth bass. It is a fisherman’s paradise with eight species of bass.

The State Championship is Team Padgett/Young’s next tournament. Only anglers who have qualified in the Alabama Bass Nation Tide and Tiger Divisions are eligible to fish this tournament. Padgett/Young enter this tournament standing in 11th place as the Angler of the Year. This will be a two-day tournament at Logan Martin, Lincoln Landing, the first week in June.

The ZC Team requests prayers for River Ogle, Valley Bass Team. River was in a serious accident following the West Point tournament. Life Flight took him to Atlanta, Georgia. He sustained serious burn injuries to most of his body. Later in the week he was transferred to Birmingham Burn Unit for treatment. By the end of the week, he seemed to be in good spirits and anxious to get well and get back on the water.

The sport of fishing is like one big family; at the end of the day, they have respect for each other. Please pray for this fellow angler as he recovers.