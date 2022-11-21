Zion Chapel Bass Team competes on Alabama Bass Nation, Tiger Trail Division

Goose Pond, Scottsboro, hosted the launch site and weigh-in for the Zion Chapel Bass Team’s first tournament of the season on the Alabama BASS Nation, Tiger Trail Division schedule, Saturday, Nov. 12.

This was only the second time the ZCBT has fished this lake. Quoting Mike Carter, from Alabama Outdoor News, Lake Guntersville is always on everybody’s list of top bass lakes in the country. The lake runs 75 miles on the Tennessee River, from near the Tennessee state line to the town of Guntersville. Its miles of shallow flats are filled with grass, and the water is very fertile, which makes it the perfect bass factory, producing fat largemouth with some small mouth and spots present too.

Team Avery Padgett/Ethan Young, with their captain Taylor Renfroe, endured some wet, breezy and cold weather.

Out of 120 teams, Avery and Ethan finished 33rd with two fish weighing 4.98 pounds. Not the weight they hoped for, but it was enough to capture the Freedom Marine Center Contingency money. This was their sixth win for a total of $6,000. On the other hand, this was a commendable showing considering 50 boats out of 120 teams did not weigh in; it was a tough day for many of the anglers.

Following this tournament, the ZCBT will return to Lake Eufaula for their final tournament on the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail. Currently they are in sixth place in the Angler of the Year standings on this trail. They have hopes of stepping up their rank.