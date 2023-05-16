The Zion Chapel Bass Team fished its first tournament Sept. 14, 2019, on the Tensaw River Delta and on May 6 it fished its final tournament on the Alabama BASS Nation High School Tiger Division at this same site.

In 2019 the team launched a new dimension to the field of sports at Zion chapel High School. During the four years of the team’s existence, it has had several different members, but some graduated and others focused on other sports. As this season ends, Avery Padgett and Ethan Young are the only two members of the team. They have stayed the course and have signed with the Troy University Bass Team to continue pursuing their dream of fishing.

The Delta has been quite a challenge for the ZC team during their tournament fishing. According to Greg McCain in the Alabama Outdoor News, the Delta is a “wandering, forever-changing maze of water that produces prodigiously one day and perplexes anglers the next.”

Officially, the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta area encompasses over 260,000 acres and ranks as the second-largest system in the lower United States. Touching five counties in southeastern Alabama, the waters of the Delta eventually empty into Mobile Bay. This is like home to the Saraland and Baldwin County Fishing teams.

As Padgett stated, “One last ride on the Delta surprisingly didn’t disappoint.” Due to scheduling conflicts, they did not get to pre-fish, but they caught fish all day. They came to weigh-in with their five fish limit that tipped the scales at 9.86 pounds. These results placed them in 10th place out of a field of 80 boats.

They left with money in their pockets; they came home with the Freedom Marine Center Contingency Award of $1,000. As Darrel High stated, “The boys from Zion Chapel Bass Team did it again. This makes a total of $9,000 over the past two years.

The Zion Chapel team has one more tournament on the East Alabama High School Trail. Afterwards they will move on to the State Championship Tournament.

Currently they are ranked No. 11 in the Angler of the Year in the Alabama Bass Nation High School Tiger Division in a field of 111 anglers.

These anglers and the ones in the Tide Division will compete in the State Championship in June at Logan Martin.