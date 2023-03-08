Well, as Avery Padgett said, he and his partner accomplished what they set out to do this season. Saturday, Feb. 25, they punched their tickets to the Bassmaster High School National Championship Tournament this summer.

Team Padgett/Young, with Taylor Renfroe as captain, finished fourth with five fish weighing 15.6 pounds in the Strike King Bassmaster High School Open presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors on Lay Lake, Columbiana. Fifteen states were represented on the roster. Congratulations to a team from Illinois for their first-place win.

By comparing the stats, it shows how close the winners were. Second place weighed in 15.8 pounds; third place weighed in 15.7 pounds; and Padgett/Young came in fourth with 15.6 pounds. These were from a field of 223 boats. There was a total of 164 boats who weighed in. Along with the hardware Padgett/Young brought home, they received $500 each, not a bad reward for doing what you love.

The dates and location for the national championship tournament have not been announced. There will be two more open tournaments before the final roster for the national is determined. There will be an open on Lake Chicamauga, Tennessee, and Tiger River, Louisiana. In January there was an open on the Harris Chain of Lakes, Leesburg, Florida. These two tournaments will give more anglers an opportunity to qualify for nationals.

This successful weekend was capped Monday evening when Avery Padgett, Ethan Young, and Casen Pemberton from Chipley, Florida, signed their national letters of intent to fish for the Troy University Bass Team beginning this fall.