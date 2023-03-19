Azalea-Dogwood Festival Queen Pace Maddox was at the front of the Corvette Parade that kicked off Sunday’s Azalea-Dogwood Trail.

The queen and other contestants in February's scholarship pageant rode the trail. The spring festival is a Dothan tradition that began in 1964.

The trail started at River Bank and Trust and wound through Dothan’s historic and garden districts. It ended at 115 Girard Ave.

The first runner-up in this year’s pageant was Avery Dean. Others in the Top 5 were Aliya Griffin, Abby Grace Alexander, and Zalie McKelvy.

Other contestants included Emma Grace Broyles, Rachel Johnson, Reagan Mathis, Presley Parrish, Madelyn Patterson, Gabby Richards, Kate Thomas, and Ashley Zabala.

Girls of all ages were invited to join the queen, members of her court, and the Trail Belles and sit on the lawn of their choice.