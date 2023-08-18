As he hit the field in the spring leading a team for the first time, new Northside Methodist head coach Stefan Gainey couldn’t help but notice how his players reacted.

“I was very excited to see the excitement in them to play ball,” Gainey said. “We preached that we want to be one of the most exciting teams on Friday night and sometimes on Thursday night. The excitement was there. I was really excited to see their excitement and their enthusiasm.”

Gainey, who was the Knights’ defensive coordinator the last two seasons under previous coach Toby Greene, hopes the excitement carries over into the season, which starts Thursday night at Houston County.

The Knights are coming off a 4-6 season in their third year since joining the Alabama High School Athletic Association in 2020. It was their first season of region play and postseason eligibility. NMA went 2-6 in Class 3A, Region 2 play with wins over Ashford and New Brockton in the final two games of the season. They lost two other region games by one point and three points and a third by just 10 points.

Overall, the Knights are 12-18 in their three-year history in the AHSAA after playing six years in the Alabama Independent Schools Association.

While it has had limited success, one thing has eluded Northside Methodist.

“We are looking for a signature win,” Gainey said. “We have had some good wins. We have had some good battles and have lost some close ones. It’s time for Northside to find a signature win, to hang your hat on and start marching forward toward success.”

Of Northside Methodist’s 12 wins in the AHSAA, none have come against a team that finished the season with a winning record. The Knights did beat a team with a winning record at the time of the game in New Brockton in 2021. The Gamecocks were 4-3 when losing to NMA 19-13 then lost the remaining two games to finish 4-6.

Gainey said senior leadership has been vital for the Knights in offseason and preseason workouts in preparation for the season. NMA has 12 seniors.

“We have some seniors that are back,” Gainey said. “It is good to have some older and experienced guys who are in charge of the locker room. So our strength I would say is the leadership that we return. A lot of guys that are coming back were thrown in the fire as sophomores. My message to them is, ‘This is their time.’ They are the old guys on the block.”

Offensively, the Knights return seven starters from a year ago, led by senior quarterback Harrison Hicks (5-10, 160) and senior running back Braylen Clements (6-0, 170).

Hicks threw for 2,011 yards and 20 touchdowns last year, completing 67.4 percent of his passes (174-of-283).

“He is smart quarterback,” Gainey said. “He has taken another step as being a leader this year. He is much more vocal. He didn’t play in Coach Greene’s and I’s first year, but came back last year and he is much more comfortable now. He has a great arm and he seems to be settling in in year two.”

Clements, meanwhile, was the Knights top rusher last season.

“Braylen is a very patient running back who picks up the holes well,” Gainey said. “We stumbled upon him two years ago as he told coach Greene that he wanted to play running back. Coach Greene gave him a chance and he has been a steady player since.”

Joining Clements as a likely backfield starter is Jordan Sanford (Jr., 5-10, 195), who will line up at fullback. Jesse Dyson (Sr., 5-9, 165) will also see time at fullback.

The Knights have an experienced wide receiver group in seniors Tyler Quintero (5-11, 165), Jadyn Watkins (5-10, 180) and Stefan Gainey Jr. (5-10, 150) – all three-year starters. Gunnar Jacobson (Jr., 6-0, 165) is also expected to see work at wide receiver during games.

The offensive line returns two senior starters — tight end Caleb Watkins (5-11, 175) and interior lineman Kevin Dorsey Jr. (6-0, 280). Tanner Strickland (5-9, 170) is a senior that will likely start at center. Evan Povlacs (6-0, 245) and Noah Davis (6-0, 205), two seniors who didn’t play last year, along with Cash Smith (Jr.) round out the starting OL.

Most of the players will also have to play on defense, which returns six starters. The secondary returns three of the starters in Gainey Jr. at cornerback and Jadyn Watkins and Clements at the safety positions. Jacobsen is the projected other starter at cornerback.

Sanford returns as a starting linebacker. Dyson and Cole Haddock, two seniors, are expected to join him in the starting rotation.

The defensive front features returning starters Dorsey and Smith. Ross Overby and John Dalton Webb, two juniors, are the other expected line starters.

Fitz Carter returns for the third year as the Knights’ kicker and punter. Caleb Watkins is the holder for the scoring kicks and Sanford is the long snapper for punts and kicks.

Gainey said the coaching change-over from Greene, who is now at Rehobeth, to him has gone well at NMA.

“It has been a smooth transition,” Gainey said. “It has been a blessing to take over at a place that you have been a couple of years. The kids don’t have to get to know me and I don’t have to get to know them, so that part has been a blessing.”

This year will be Gainey’s first head coaching job. He has been an assistant coach at Charles Henderson (two years) and at Ashford (three years) in addition to his two years at NMA. He was defensive line coach at CHHS and also during his first year at Ashford before becoming defensive coordinator in his last two years at Ashford and at NMA.

During his last two seasons at Northside Methodist, the Knights established the school’s top two marks for fewest points allowed during a season (286 in 2021 and 289 this past season) in the school’s 10-year history.