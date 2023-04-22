Tags
Troy back-up quarterback Quayde Hawkins is no longer on the team, it was confirmed on Monday afternoon.
The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was…
Dothan High is going in a different direction with its girls basketball program.
OZARK — Retired law officers and forensic experts took the stand in Dale County Circuit Court Thursday to verbally recreate their roles in the…
Following a two-hour delay because one juror failed to show up, the capital murder trial of Coley McCraney got underway Wednesday with opening…
