Dale County's Wright signs to play baseball at Enterprise State

Aiden Wright said it didn’t take long for him to fall in love with the Enterprise State baseball program and the ESCC campus.

On Thursday, the versatile Dale County Warrior baseball senior player signed to play for the Boll Weevils and head coach Bubba Frichter.

“When I first got the call from Bubba, I was excited and he told me to come on a visit and show the renovations and everything,” Wright said. “I immediately fell in love (with ESCC on the visit) and I know Enterprise is one of the best JUCOs in the nation.”

The opportunity to sign a baseball scholarship fulfilled a longtime dream for Wright.

“This has always been one of my dreams, one of my goals,” Wright said. “I always told my dad when I was little that I wanted to go out and play college ball. When I got the call (from Coach Fritcher with the offer), I felt a lot of emotions, but mostly excitement.”

Dale County head coach Patrick Street said Wright, who has played on the Warrior varsity since the eighth grade, can do a lot of things – and do them well. He is expected to be the ace of the Warrior pitching staff and play third base and shortstop and some outfield for Dale County this coming spring season.

“He is a great kid and comes from a great family,” Street said. “He is one of our hardest workers, extremely versatile on the field as he can play outfield and infield. He will do both for us, but he has to be our No. 1 on the mound. He also has pop in his bat. He can drive the ball out of the park and hit gap-to-gap.”

Frichter, ESCC’s head coach, said the Boll Weevil coaching staff expects Wright to pitch and play corner outfield while also provide some offensive firepower when he comes into the program next year.

“Aiden is a great kid who comes from a great family,” Frichter said. “That is one of the biggest things that attracted us – the type of person he was and how hard of a worker he is. He is a strong kid and he has developed tremendously over the past year. He has gained some arm strength and his veloc (velocity of pitches) has gotten up to upper 80s, low 90s on the mound. He has also has some pop in the bat.”

Street said Wright was a workaholic in the weight room and that work has helped increase his speed on pitches as well as help with his power game on offense.

“He loves the weight room,” Street said. “He is probably one of the strongest kids we have in school. He is the top five for sure.”

While he acknowledges his versatility, Wright believes pitching his biggest strength.

“Probably pitching because I can locate the ball well and I have some velocity behind my pitches,” Wright said.

The Boll Weevil signee said he also had interest from Wallace College and Huntingdon, but felt more comfortable with Enterprise State. “

“(I like) just how he (Frichter) gets along with everybody and how everybody gets along with each other (on the team),” Wright said. “There is great chemistry there. They are all playing for each other.

“Enterprise State was more heavy (with interest) on me and it felt like home to me and I just love the coaches there.”

Before he joins Enterprise State’s baseball program, Wright has a mission he wants to fulfill first during his senior year with the Warrior baseball program this spring.

“I want to lead my team back to the playoffs,” Wright said. “We missed out last year and that is my main goal for this year – to get us back in the playoffs and back as area champs.”