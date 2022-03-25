DARLA: Darla is a bit shy with new people but quickly warms up. She is a big, beautiful girl. She... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
County music superstar Vince Gill will be including Dothan as a stop during his upcoming summer concert tour.
I often find it fascinating how people from all over the world come to live in Marianna. John and Daniel Udochi are no different.
Many years of intense planning are culminating in a major reveal in coming weeks that will detail how a city block in downtown Dothan will be …
EUFAULA — The body of a 12-year-old Eufaula boy was recovered from Lake Eufaula Tuesday evening, according to a police news release.
MIDLAND CITY — A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a train hit the vehicle she was driving.
The past few years, the top-tier talented high school Wiregrass basketball players tended to be on the girls side, thanks to athletes like Cha…
HARTFORD — Court records for a Hartford teen charged with reckless manslaughter have been sealed by a judge.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
A Dothan fire medic has been arrested for stealing a large amount of fentanyl from the Dothan Fire Department.
Dothan professional wakeboarder Mary Morgan Howell is riding sky-high once again.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.