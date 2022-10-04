Dauphin outlasts Coppinville, 22-14 for city title

In a game plagued by fumbles and costly penalties, Dauphin Junior High School’s eighth-grade Fins took an early lead, then had to hold on for dear life to win the City Championship against Coppinville Junior High School, 22-14, Thursday night in Wildcat Stadium.

Coppinville opened the championship battle by holding the ball all but the final two plays of the first quarter; the Eagles put the ball on the ground four times, recovered all four miscues but had to punt with 36 seconds left in the opening stanza.

A Dauphin fumble recovered by the Fins on their fourth play lost eight yards and Coppinville’s defense kept DJHS from recording a scoring drive early in the second period.

After Dauphin’s punt, Coppinville scrimmaged from its 28-yard line and quickly moved to midfield but turned the ball over on a fumble at Dauphin’s 34.

Three plays into the DJHS series, Ja’Vion Tyson ran for a 36-yard touchdown that was negated by a holding penalty.

Seven plays later, quarterback Drew Parker Danner threw to L.T. Baldwin, who made a one-handed catch for an 11-yard touchdown with 40 seconds left in the first half.

A missed conversion left the score, 6-0, where it remained until Dauphin scored its second touchdown, on a two-yard run by Caleb Nalls to cap an 8-play drive to open the second half.

Dustyn Leavigne ran for the two-point conversion, putting Dauphin ahead, 14-0, midway through the third quarter.

Coppinville then took control of the line of scrimmage on its first possession of the second half and made a mistake that paid a big dividend.

After two offensive holding calls backed the Eagles up to their 21-yard line, Coppinville mishandled the ball in its backfield but running back Darrian Beauford grabbed the ball, straightened up and ran until he ran out of a place to run.

Beauford’s 79-yard touchdown run, followed by Andrew Cummings’ two-point conversion, brought the score to 14-8 with 1:31 to play in the third period.

Dauphin responded to Coppinville’s score the best way it could; the Fins used six plays to cover 58 yards to extend their lead; the touchdown came on a 40-yard run by Josiah Lewis with 6:09 left in the game.

Wilkerson ran for the two-point conversion putting DJHS ahead, 22-8.

The Eagles would not go quietly, but it took time for Coppinville to get its next score.

Following Dauphin’s TD, Coppinville helped the Fins defense with two holding penalties that stymied the Eagles and when Beauford came up a yard short of a first down on fourth-and-14, Dauphin reclaimed the ball.

Coppinville defenders got to work and forced a DJHS punt.

From their 41, the Eagles soared to a touchdown when Cummings threw to Bradon Cook on first down for a touchdown that cut Dauphin’s lead to 22-14.

After the missed conversion attempt, Coppinville still had a chance to tie the game and force overtime after Brayden Cole recovered the onside kick to put his offensive mates back on the field at the Coppinville 47-yard line with 35 seconds to play.

After Coppinville’s first down pass fell incomplete, Dauphin defenders tackled Cummings after a 5-yard run, then caught Beauford in Coppinville’s backfield for a four-yard loss.

Coppinville ran out of time before another play could be run.

After a few minutes, Dauphin’s head coach summed up the game in a few words.

“We had a great game against a really well-coached Coppinville team,” said Dauphin coach Andrew Johnson. “It is always good to get a win against Coppinville and bring the City Championship Trophy home.”

Seventh-grade game

Dauphin quickly set the tone of the seventh-grade game against Coppinville Thursday.

Two first-quarter touchdowns by Brayden Barnes produced all the points Dauphin would need but the Fins weren’t done as they added two more scores in their 30-0 win over the Eagles.

Barnes scored on runs of four and 21 yards in the first period and scored both two-point conversions for an early 16-0 lead.

Barnes added a 28-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and ran for the conversion attempt, putting DJHS ahead, 24-0.

Dauphin’s final touchdown came on a 28-yard run by quarterback Mac Houston with 6:09 to play in the game; a missed two-point conversion left the score, 30-0.

Barnes totaled 213 yards on 14 carries; Bry’Len Wilkerson added 32 yards on 15 carries; Houston had one carry for 28 yards; and quarterback Mason Moates earned four yards on his only rushing attempt.

Coppinville’s Adam Sheffield recovered a DJHS fumble early in the second period.

Dauphin offensive lineman Khamon Nelson recovered a DJHS fumble to keep a drive alive in the second quarter.

Dauphin’s defense played lights out throughout the rivalry clash.

Coppinville had 20 rushing attempts resulting in -61 yards and was unable to complete any of its four passes.

Sheffield, Tanner Jolly, Bryson Shelburne-Ellison, Kaiden Jackson, Jayden Williams and Davidson Schick got playing time in Coppinville’s offensive backfield.