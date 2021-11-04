Denver
ABBEVILLE – Police arrested a Dothan man after he allegedly shot and killed a Georgia man here Friday night.
While this incident was indeed a tragedy, any person should not be handed a weapon and told it is unloaded. It is the person who is handed the…
A Dothan man was arrested for biting off part of a security guard’s finger at a local nightclub.
CHANCELLOR – Deputies and state police are looking for suspects in the fatal shooting of a Geneva County man found dead in his home Sunday.
The body of an elderly male homicide victim was found in the Chattahoochee River near Neal’s Landing in Jackson County on Sunday, and the body…
The lights, the sounds, the rides, and all the deep-fried foods are back.
A driver from Blountstown and her two young passengers were seriously injured in a traffic crash in Calhoun County early Tuesday morning, acco…
DONALSONVILLE—A Seminole County, Georgia, man has been charged in the deaths of his grandmother and her live-in boyfriend, whose bodies were f…
Dothan senior linebacker Zae Henry wanted to leave some inspiration for the underclassmen in his last home game, and he delivered in a big way…
Meet Rockwell! This handsome boy is about to be 1 year old. Rockwell was found early one morning chained to the bench at SOS, scared and soaking wet.